The Duchess of Sussex majorly switched up her royal style back in July 2018 when she showed up to Prince Harry's polo match in one of her breeziest looks yet.
She showed off her casual-chic style in a denim dress by Carolina Herrera, but her woven clutch from J.Crew ended up stealing the show. Several royal watchers also noticed that Pippa Middleton carried the exact same accessory during a Wimbledon match earlier that month!
The clutch became wildly popular as soon as the duchess was spotted with it, and now it's back for 2019 in a newly-redesigned look. It regularly retails for $89, but you can use the code FALLFAVES to bring the price down to $67 until Aug. 15!
J.Crew Rattan Clutch
While last year's clutch featured a rounded design at the top, this year's version is made with an even more practical rectangular shape. The woven rattan material and chic leather closure have been carried over from last year's design, and it now also comes in a shade of blush pink.
The interior features a gorgeous blue and white striped pattern, which looks perfect for carrying some of these duchess-approved beauty staples.
If you can't get your hands on this exact J.Crew clutch, we found several other options that are even more affordable.
Joseko Crossbody Straw Bag
Those looking for something a little closer to the original rounded design can check out this option by Joseko.
Novum Crafts Rattan Bag
There's also this circular woven clutch by Novum Crafts, which is handmade with durable Ata grass and genuine leather.
Joseko Straw Clutch Purse
If you can't decide between a rounded or rectangular design, this option by Joseko combines the two into one compact handbag.
No matter which design you choose, these woven clutches are a classic yet on-trend choice to elevate your end-of-summer style.
