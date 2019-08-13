While last year's clutch featured a rounded design at the top, this year's version is made with an even more practical rectangular shape. The woven rattan material and chic leather closure have been carried over from last year's design, and it now also comes in a shade of blush pink.

The interior features a gorgeous blue and white striped pattern, which looks perfect for carrying some of these duchess-approved beauty staples.

J.Crew

If you can't get your hands on this exact J.Crew clutch, we found several other options that are even more affordable.

Those looking for something a little closer to the original rounded design can check out this option by Joseko.

There's also this circular woven clutch by Novum Crafts, which is handmade with durable Ata grass and genuine leather.

If you can't decide between a rounded or rectangular design, this option by Joseko combines the two into one compact handbag.

No matter which design you choose, these woven clutches are a classic yet on-trend choice to elevate your end-of-summer style.

For more royal style tips, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!