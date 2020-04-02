Meghan Markle's hairstylist shares how he created her most memorable looks

Now that the royal duties of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are coming to a close, we're beginning to find out some new nuggets about their private lives as the intense secrecy around them is lifted.

One piece of information that we're excited about is hearing from the duchess's hairstylist behind many of our favorite hairdos. From the undone bun on her wedding day, to the many sleek and stylish looks worn during her royal tours, we're finally being offered a glimpse into who created some of the most iconic Meghan Markle hairstyles.

George Northwood is a renowned hairstylist in the United Kingdom. Working for more than 14 years in the beauty scene of London, his work has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Elle. He's also styled some top celebrities, like Alexa Chung, Ellie Goulding and Alicia Vikander.

For the first time ever, Northwood took to Instagram this week to share info about his famous royal client, along with six of his favorite looks he has crafted for her.

“I wanted to share my positive experience and this big thing we’ve achieved that I’m so proud of,” he told British Vogue of his decision to go public with his work. “Creating such iconic looks but not talking about them — there was actually something really nice in that.”

Northwood explained that Meghan really identifies as a "Cali girl," and that fueled many of the style decisions they made together.

“The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time,” he said. “We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn’t want it to be too formal. We always wanted it to be refined imperfection — that’s what sums her up.”

But above all else, Northwood explains that as a woman and as a royal, Meghan is "approachable," and that was the most important aspect of her personality used to inform her hairstyles, no matter the occasion or outfit.

“The way she approaches things is how an everyday woman would approach things — she has a real sense of style and she wanted to look approachable, even though she was a princess," he said. "She was a very modern princess, the sort of princess we can relate to and aspire to, and the hair just fell into that."