Meghan Markle's latest outfit is drawing major Princess Diana comparisons

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, never had the chance to meet Princess Diana, but she's found plenty of ways to honor her late mother-in-law — especially through fashion.

The former Meghan Markle's style has drawn comparison to Diana on many occasions, and she's even paid tribute to the fashion icon by wearing items from her personal collection.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old stepped out for one of her final appearances as a senior member of the royal family: the annual Commonwealth Day service. The duchess looked flawless as she arrived at the event dressed in an emerald green midi dress with a cape, matching hat and pair of nude pumps.

If you look closely, it appears that Prince Harry lined his suit jacket to match his wife's dress. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Royal fans couldn't help but notice that the jewel tone ensemble somewhat resembled an all-green outfit Diana wore to Trooping the Colour, the queen's annual birthday celebration, in 1982. Diana was pregnant with her first son, Prince William, at the time and opted for a loose, emerald green maternity dress and a similar matching hat.

Diana wore this all-green ensemble while she was eight months pregnant with Prince William. John Shelley Collection / Getty Images

Much like the former Kate Middleton, Meghan has channeled her late mother-in-law's sartorial sense on multiple occasions. Her engagement ring even contained two diamonds from Diana's personal collection.

And while she's stepping back from her role as a senior member of the royal family, we're sure the duchess will continue to honor Diana through fashion for a very long time.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

See how the former Meghan Markle has dressed like Princess Diana

Wedding day tribute

The duke and duchess found several ways to honor Diana on their wedding day. Getty Images

On her wedding day in May 2018, Meghan paid tribute to Diana in a few sweet ways. For starters, she included forget-me-nots, Diana's favorite flower, in her bridal bouquet. She also wore a beautiful emerald-cut ring that belonged to Prince Harry's mother to the wedding reception.

Cool color combo

The duchess and Diana both looked great sporting this color combo. Getty Images

Princess Diana often sported the colors red and purple together, and the Duchess of Sussex took a page out of the stylish royal's book last year, sporting a long red coat and a vibrant purple dress while out and about in London.

Blushing beauties

The off-the-shoulder silhouettes are pretty similar. Getty Images

In 2018, the Duchess of Sussex attended the queen’s 92nd birthday celebration in a pale pink, off-the-shoulder dress. Many royal onlookers couldn't help but notice that the neckline of the demure gown, the button details and the color scheme resembled a pink and white ballgown the late Princess Diana once wore during a visit to the Berlin Opera House in 1987.

An eye for accessories

The dazzling earrings looked stunning on both women. Getty Images

Meghan has sported her late mother-in-law's butterfly earrings on multiple occasions. She's also repurposed one of Diana's delicate gold bracelets.

Respectful fashion

Princess Diana wore a headscarf at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1996. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the first and oldest mosque in South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 24. Reuters

During a visit to a mosque in South Africa, the Duchess of Sussex wore a cream-colored headscarf to pay her respects to local culture. In 1996, Princess Diana also sported a white headscarf while making an appearance at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan.

Pretty periwinkle

These two printed dresses look so similar. Getty Images

Shortly after her own royal wedding, the duchess attended the nuptials of Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale, wearing a blue and white printed maxi gown. Years earlier, Diana wore a similar color during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Stunning sparkles

A little sparkle always makes for a standout look. Getty Images

All eyes were on the former Meghan Markle when she sported a sparkly, navy blue Roland Mouret maternity dress at the Cirque du Soleil premiere of "Totem" at Royal Albert Hall in London. Diana wore a similar style in to the The Diamond Ball in 1990.