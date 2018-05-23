Get Stuff We Love
Did the royal dress seen around the world look a little ... familiar?
On Sunday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry in a stunning, boat-neck gown by Givenchy. But if you were wondering where you'd seen that dress before, you're not alone. Some clever movie buffs pointed out that the duchess's gown looked an awful lot like the one Jennifer Lopez wore in "The Wedding Planner."
In fact, their entire looks were similar, down to the understated makeup and dark hair pulled back into a simple updo. (OK, their veils were different, but still — pretty close!)
Let's keep in mind that "The Wedding Planner," which stars Lopez as a wedding planner who finds love in an unexpected way, came out in 2001, proving that sleek and simple is always a timeless option.
Get Stuff We Love
That wasn't the only look that got people talking about the royal wedding, though. Fans also got deja vu from the duchess's second dress, a halter-neck gown by Stella McCartney, which she wore to her wedding reception.
Some people thought the dress looked a lot like styles worn by characters in the HBO hit, "Westworld."
Even Evan Rachel Wood, who stars in the series, got a kick out of the similarities between the dresses, tweeting to a fan who pointed out the resemblance.
So maybe the duchess is a huge fan of "The Wedding Planner" and "Westworld"? Or, maybe, it's all just a coincidence — a highly fashionable one, of course.