Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Did the royal dress seen around the world look a little ... familiar?

On Sunday, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry in a stunning, boat-neck gown by Givenchy. But if you were wondering where you'd seen that dress before, you're not alone. Some clever movie buffs pointed out that the duchess's gown looked an awful lot like the one Jennifer Lopez wore in "The Wedding Planner."

In fact, their entire looks were similar, down to the understated makeup and dark hair pulled back into a simple updo. (OK, their veils were different, but still — pretty close!)

Let's keep in mind that "The Wedding Planner," which stars Lopez as a wedding planner who finds love in an unexpected way, came out in 2001, proving that sleek and simple is always a timeless option.