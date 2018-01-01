Get Stuff We Love
While Meghan Markle was busy having a "fantastic" time with the royal family over the holidays, she gave a glimpse of a beautiful burgundy velvet dress that doesn't require a princess-level budget.
Club Monaco confirmed on Instagram that Prince Harry's fiancee was wearing its velvet "Tay" dress, which sells for $298 (but it's on sale now!), when she joined the royal family for Christmas Day services at their estate in Sandringham, England.
Markle gave a peek of the dress underneath a Sentaler wide-collar camel coat while walking with Harry during a public appearance on Christmas Day.
The dress features tiered, ruffled sleeves and a wrap design, and it marks Markle's latest public support of a Canadian brand. (Club Monaco was founded in Toronto, where the "Suits" actress spent seven years filming the show.)
Markle has also worn a white coat by the Canadian label LINE, jewelry from Maison Berks and a coat from Mackage since her engagement to Harry in November.
Club Monaco's Tay dress is currently on sale for 30 percent off online.
Tay Dress, $298, Club Monaco
But if you're looking for a similar dress on a budget, here are a few other options.
Maeve Crushed Velvet Ruched Dress, $39, Urban Outfitters
Velvet Swing Dress, $49, Amazon
Velvet Wrap Dress, $20, Amazon
Those looking to get Markle's elegant style with the Club Monaco dress might want to act fast considering the Self-Portrait dress she wore to Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch sold out immediately.
The frenzy over the Self-Portrait dress came after the white coat she wore to her engagement announcement disappeared in a flash. The burgundy Strathberry bag she carried later that week also sold out in mere minutes.
For more of Markle's glam style, check out her past looks here.
