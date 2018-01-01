Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

While Meghan Markle was busy having a "fantastic" time with the royal family over the holidays, she gave a glimpse of a beautiful burgundy velvet dress that doesn't require a princess-level budget.

Club Monaco confirmed on Instagram that Prince Harry's fiancee was wearing its velvet "Tay" dress, which sells for $298 (but it's on sale now!), when she joined the royal family for Christmas Day services at their estate in Sandringham, England.

Meghan Markle gave a small glimpse of her Club Monaco velvet "Tay" dress while attending Christmas Day services with Prince Harry and the royal family. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Markle gave a peek of the dress underneath a Sentaler wide-collar camel coat while walking with Harry during a public appearance on Christmas Day.

The dress features tiered, ruffled sleeves and a wrap design, and it marks Markle's latest public support of a Canadian brand. (Club Monaco was founded in Toronto, where the "Suits" actress spent seven years filming the show.)

Markle has also worn a white coat by the Canadian label LINE, jewelry from Maison Berks and a coat from Mackage since her engagement to Harry in November.