Since Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced her pregnancy in October 2018, we've been eagerly following her maternity style. And much like her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the royal mother-to-be has mastered the art of pregnancy fashion.
Over the last several months, the former Meghan Markle has sported countless cute outfits, so it's nearly impossible to determine which is her best look, but here are a few favorites from the TODAY Style team!
Casual congrats
October 17, 2018
Just two days after announcing her pregnancy, the duchess made a casual appearance in Australia, opting for a gray blazer, white blouse, black jeans and boots.
Bump watch
October 18, 2018
After learning the duchess was pregnant, royal watchers everywhere had one pressing question: When will we get a glimpse of her baby bump? Luckily, they didn't have to wait long as the former Meghan Markle wore a formfitting navy wrap dress shortly after sharing her big news.
Lovely in linen
October 22, 2018
While we often see them sport more buttoned-up styles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept things casual for one of their first appearances after announcing their pregnancy. The royal mother-to-be opted for a loose-fitting linen dress from American label Reformation and, naturally, it sold out immediately!
Oh, baby ... blue
October 23, 2018
The duchess looked beautiful in blue in this floor-length caped dress at a state dinner and reception in Fiji. Oh, and did we mention she had that gorgeous pregnancy glow, too?
Remember when Meghan Markle was a fashion expert on TODAY?Nov. 30, 201701:03
Gorgeous in green
October 25, 2018
A month after announcing her big news, Meghan flaunted her fashion know-how in a deep green maternity dress that grazed her tummy, granting royal watchers in Fiji an up-close view of her bump.
Wedding vibes
October 25, 2018
The simple, sleek white dress Meghan wore for a private audience with the king and queen of Tonga gave us fond memories of her beautiful wedding gown.
Meghan Markle makes first appearance in wedding gownMay 19, 201802:45
Fit for a princess
October 26, 2018
The Duchess of Sussex definitely brought her fashion A-game to her first official royal tour this October. The newly pregnant royal had many notable style moments during the 16-day trip, but this stunning black-and-white Oscar de la Renta gown embellished with laser-cut birds certainly stood out.
Pretty in peplum
October 27, 2018
A sweet maroon peplum top created a flattering silhouette for the duchess as she took in the Invictus Games in Sydney. The fashionista paired the blouse with maternity pants, pumps and a sleek half updo.
Dazzling date night
November 19, 2018
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a break from their hectic schedules for a stylish date night on their six-month wedding anniversary in November 2018. The expectant mother looked sleek as always in a sequined floral halter top and a black, floor-length skirt.
Beauty in black
December 10, 2018
Just two months after announcing her pregnancy, the newlywed made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in this stylish one-shoulder LBD paired with a sleek bun and cuff bracelet.
Feminine florals
December 18, 2018
During a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House, the duchess joked that she was feeling "very pregnant." If she meant "totally glowing," then, sure, she looked "very pregnant" in this cap-sleeve floral pregnancy dress.
Mix and match
January 14, 2019
The fashionista played with some pretty bold colors, pairing a red coat and pumps with a bright purple dress (reminiscent of a Princess Diana outfit) while out and about in England.
Awesome and affordable
January 16, 2019
Our heart skipped a beat when we saw the former Meghan Markle sporting a $35 maternity dress from H&M. See, even duchesses appreciate a good bargain find!
Glitter gal
January 16, 2019
The 37-year-old looked glam in a navy blue glitter Roland Mouret maternity dress while checking out the Cirque du Soleil premiere of "Totem" with hubby Prince Harry last month. Side note: Is anyone else pretty impressed with the duchess' ability to sport heels with ease, even while six months pregnant?
Pretty in pink
January 30, 2019
Blush suits her! The former Meghan Markle sported one of her signature shades from head-to-toe for a visit to the National Theatre in London.
Chic eveningwear
February 7, 2019
The royal parents-to-be made a dashing pair at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in February. The duchess looked like a boss in a black Givenchy maxi skirt and a white button-up blouse.
Party time
February 20, 2019
The duchess made a surprise visit to New York City for a baby shower thrown by some of her famous gal pals. On the day of the party, the mom-to-be was spotted in a sweet maternity coat, slacks and heels.
Inside Meghan Markle's star-studded baby showerFeb. 21, 201902:02
Lady in red
February 23, 2019
Ravishing in red! The duchess wore a bold, red Valentino maternity dress with embroidered details to meet the Crown Prince of Morocco. Handsome as always, Prince Harry looked stylish by her side in a gray suit.
Casual chic
February 24, 2019
For a visit to a girls boarding school in Morocco, the expectant mother kept things casual, rocking a navy blazer and black top over skinny black slacks. She topped the look off with cozy flats.
Brilliant in blue
February 25, 2019
While in Morocco, the duchess selected a pretty blue Carolina Herrera dress featuring flutter sleeves and a totally enviable print. The beauty also switched things up a bit and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun.
Off-duty beauty
March 3, 2019
On her last day in Morocco, the duchess looked cute and casual in a striped top, black pants, khaki jacket and black boots.
Pretty woman
March 8, 2019
On International Women's Day, the mom-to-be looked chic in a black and white collared printed dress, which she paired with a sleek black blazer.
Meghan Markle shares message of empowermentMarch 9, 201902:21
Vision in white
March 11, 2019
Two of our favorite duchesses stepped out in style for Commonwealth Day services earlier in March. The Duchess of Sussex went for a mostly monochromatic look in a chain-printed Victoria Beckham dress, a long maternity coat and a pillbox hat.