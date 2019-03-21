Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 21, 2019, 2:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Since Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced her pregnancy in October 2018, we've been eagerly following her maternity style. And much like her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the royal mother-to-be has mastered the art of pregnancy fashion.

Over the last several months, the former Meghan Markle has sported countless cute outfits, so it's nearly impossible to determine which is her best look, but here are a few favorites from the TODAY Style team!

Casual congrats

The duchess looked cute and cozy in a plaid blazer from friend Serena Williams' fashion line. Ian Vogler / Getty Images

October 17, 2018

Just two days after announcing her pregnancy, the duchess made a casual appearance in Australia, opting for a gray blazer, white blouse, black jeans and boots.

Bump watch

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends a reception at Government House on Oct. 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images

October 18, 2018

After learning the duchess was pregnant, royal watchers everywhere had one pressing question: When will we get a glimpse of her baby bump? Luckily, they didn't have to wait long as the former Meghan Markle wore a formfitting navy wrap dress shortly after sharing her big news.

Lovely in linen

The duchess appeared to cradle her baby bump during the outing. AP

October 22, 2018

While we often see them sport more buttoned-up styles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept things casual for one of their first appearances after announcing their pregnancy. The royal mother-to-be opted for a loose-fitting linen dress from American label Reformation and, naturally, it sold out immediately!

Oh, baby ... blue

Royal blue! Reuters

October 23, 2018

The duchess looked beautiful in blue in this floor-length caped dress at a state dinner and reception in Fiji. Oh, and did we mention she had that gorgeous pregnancy glow, too?

Gorgeous in green

The duchess chose a short-sleeved dress to attend the unveiling of the Labalaba Statue on Oct. 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. Samir Hussein / WireImage

October 25, 2018

A month after announcing her big news, Meghan flaunted her fashion know-how in a deep green maternity dress that grazed her tummy, granting royal watchers in Fiji an up-close view of her bump.

Wedding vibes

The duchess is fond of crisp, white ensembles. Samir Hussein / WireImage

October 25, 2018

The simple, sleek white dress Meghan wore for a private audience with the king and queen of Tonga gave us fond memories of her beautiful wedding gown.

Fit for a princess

It's a look fit for royalty! Getty Images

October 26, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex definitely brought her fashion A-game to her first official royal tour this October. The newly pregnant royal had many notable style moments during the 16-day trip, but this stunning black-and-white Oscar de la Renta gown embellished with laser-cut birds certainly stood out.

Pretty in peplum

The duchess sported a maroon jacket and skinny jeans at the wheelchair basketball final of the Invictus Games. Samir Hussein / WireImage

October 27, 2018

A sweet maroon peplum top created a flattering silhouette for the duchess as she took in the Invictus Games in Sydney. The fashionista paired the blouse with maternity pants, pumps and a sleek half updo.

Dazzling date night

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a dashing pair at an event that raises funds for a charity benefiting U.K. entertainers who have fallen on hard times. Reuters

November 19, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a break from their hectic schedules for a stylish date night on their six-month wedding anniversary in November 2018. The expectant mother looked sleek as always in a sequined floral halter top and a black, floor-length skirt.

Beauty in black

Surprise! Meghan, Duchess of Sussex showed up unexpectedly at the 2018 British Fashion Awards ceremony to present an award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. Tristan Fewings/BFC / Getty Images

December 10, 2018

Just two months after announcing her pregnancy, the newlywed made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in this stylish one-shoulder LBD paired with a sleek bun and cuff bracelet.

Feminine florals

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, unveils a plaque as she visits the Royal Variety Charity's at Brinsworth House. Getty Images

December 18, 2018

During a visit to the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House, the duchess joked that she was feeling "very pregnant." If she meant "totally glowing," then, sure, she looked "very pregnant" in this cap-sleeve floral pregnancy dress.

Mix and match

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chose a color-block outfit during her visit to Birkenhead. Getty Images

January 14, 2019

The fashionista played with some pretty bold colors, pairing a red coat and pumps with a bright purple dress (reminiscent of a Princess Diana outfit) while out and about in England.

Awesome and affordable

Her maternity style is stunning as ever, no matter the price tag. Eddie Mulholland / WPA Pool via Getty Images

January 16, 2019

Our heart skipped a beat when we saw the former Meghan Markle sporting a $35 maternity dress from H&M. See, even duchesses appreciate a good bargain find!

Glitter gal

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's "Totem" in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 16. Getty Images

January 16, 2019

The 37-year-old looked glam in a navy blue glitter Roland Mouret maternity dress while checking out the Cirque du Soleil premiere of "Totem" with hubby Prince Harry last month. Side note: Is anyone else pretty impressed with the duchess' ability to sport heels with ease, even while six months pregnant?

Pretty in pink

The duchess loves this shade of blush pink. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

January 30, 2019

Blush suits her! The former Meghan Markle sported one of her signature shades from head-to-toe for a visit to the National Theatre in London.

Chic eveningwear

The duchess joined her husband at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Feb. 7 in London wearing a sleek black-and-white outfit. Karwai Tang / WireImage

February 7, 2019

The royal parents-to-be made a dashing pair at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in February. The duchess looked like a boss in a black Givenchy maxi skirt and a white button-up blouse.

Party time

The duchess cradles her baby bump while on the streets of New York City wearing a textured maternity coat. Gotham / GC Images

February 20, 2019

The duchess made a surprise visit to New York City for a baby shower thrown by some of her famous gal pals. On the day of the party, the mom-to-be was spotted in a sweet maternity coat, slacks and heels.

Lady in red

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Casablanca airport. Pool/Samir Hussein / WireImage

February 23, 2019

Ravishing in red! The duchess wore a bold, red Valentino maternity dress with embroidered details to meet the Crown Prince of Morocco. Handsome as always, Prince Harry looked stylish by her side in a gray suit.

Casual chic

She even looks elegant in jeans! Samir Hussein/WireImage

February 24, 2019

For a visit to a girls boarding school in Morocco, the expectant mother kept things casual, rocking a navy blazer and black top over skinny black slacks. She topped the look off with cozy flats.

Brilliant in blue

This flowy blue dress looks absolutely dreamy on the duchess. Yui Mok/Reuters

February 25, 2019

While in Morocco, the duchess selected a pretty blue Carolina Herrera dress featuring flutter sleeves and a totally enviable print. The beauty also switched things up a bit and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun.

Off-duty beauty

The duke and duchess looked relaxed and casual during their last day in Morocco. WireImage

March 3, 2019

On her last day in Morocco, the duchess looked cute and casual in a striped top, black pants, khaki jacket and black boots.

Pretty woman

The duchess wore a black-and-white minidress to participate in a panel discussion to mark International Women's Day in London. Getty Images

March 8, 2019

On International Women's Day, the mom-to-be looked chic in a black and white collared printed dress, which she paired with a sleek black blazer.

Vision in white

For the Commonwealth day service on March 11, the former Meghan Markle wore an outfit mixing classic style pieces (like her pillbox hat) with more modern touches (like her chain-patterned dress). Getty Images

March 11, 2019

Two of our favorite duchesses stepped out in style for Commonwealth Day services earlier in March. The Duchess of Sussex went for a mostly monochromatic look in a chain-printed Victoria Beckham dress, a long maternity coat and a pillbox hat.