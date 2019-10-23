It’s another gorgeous royal repeat for the Duchess of Sussex!

The former Meghan Markle sported a stunning purple dress this week as she attended the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in London.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

We're loving this gorgeous, vibrant hue! Karwai Tang / WireImage

The duchess is clearly a fan of this vibrant, midi-length shift dress, because she’s worn it before. In fact, she sported it back in January when she was about five months pregnant with baby Archie.

This dress is so versatile! Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Then, she paired the dress, which is from the label Babaton by Aritizia, with an eye-catching red coat and matching crimson pumps. She also carried a tan, pouch-style handbag and wore her hair up in her signature, messy bun.

The red coat was a bold, beautiful choice. Anthony Devlin / AFP-Getty Images

This time, for the more formal occasion at London’s Royal Albert Hall, she went without a coat and wore her hair in loose, long waves. She completed the look with understated blue pumps.

She wore her hair down in loose waves with a stylish center part. Gareth Fuller / WPA Pool via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the duchess has re-worn a dress she sported during her pregnancy. During her royal tour of Africa last month, she wore the same, striped maxi dress she rocked during her previous visit to Australia and New Zealand, around the time she and Prince Harry revealed that she was expecting.

No wonder this dress looked familiar! AP/Reuters

The duchess has always loved a royal repeat, and she also recently revisited one of her most memorable pre-pregnancy looks: the forest green dress she wore nearly two years ago when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in 2017.

It's a timeless look. Getty Images

It’s great to see the duchess recycling some of her favorite looks. After all, when you love something, why wear it only once?