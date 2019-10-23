It’s another gorgeous royal repeat for the Duchess of Sussex!
The former Meghan Markle sported a stunning purple dress this week as she attended the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in London.
Stuff We Love
The duchess is clearly a fan of this vibrant, midi-length shift dress, because she’s worn it before. In fact, she sported it back in January when she was about five months pregnant with baby Archie.
Then, she paired the dress, which is from the label Babaton by Aritizia, with an eye-catching red coat and matching crimson pumps. She also carried a tan, pouch-style handbag and wore her hair up in her signature, messy bun.
This time, for the more formal occasion at London’s Royal Albert Hall, she went without a coat and wore her hair in loose, long waves. She completed the look with understated blue pumps.
This isn’t the first time the duchess has re-worn a dress she sported during her pregnancy. During her royal tour of Africa last month, she wore the same, striped maxi dress she rocked during her previous visit to Australia and New Zealand, around the time she and Prince Harry revealed that she was expecting.
The duchess has always loved a royal repeat, and she also recently revisited one of her most memorable pre-pregnancy looks: the forest green dress she wore nearly two years ago when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in 2017.
It’s great to see the duchess recycling some of her favorite looks. After all, when you love something, why wear it only once?