Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 24, 2019, 2:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, looked chic and beautiful as she embarked on a three-day tour of Morocco, coming off a secret visit to New York City during which she was celebrated by friends with a glamorous baby shower.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan in Casablanca. Meghan wore a bespoke red Valentino dress accessorized with a cream-colored clutch and matching heels, while Harry looked dashing in a grey suit.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Casablanca airport. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Pool/Samir Hussein / WireImage

On Sunday, the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited a girls boarding school where they were greeted by a chorus of schoolgirls welcoming them.

According to Kensington Palace, "their Royal Highnesses will see work being done to promote girl’s education, empower young people and support children from disadvantaged backgrounds" during the tour of Morocco.

The Education for All boarding house in the Atlas mountains gives girls aged 12 to 18 access to secondary education in a country where 70 percent of girls and women are illiterate. It's a cause that is close to the duchess' heart.

"Education For All" ensures that girls from rural communities in the High Atlas Mountain regions have access to secondary education. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby - Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

Meghan wore a navy blazer over a simple black top and skinny black pants, which she paired with sensible flats. At one point during the visit, she wore a big cozy scarf over the ensemble. Harry also looked relaxed in a light grey quarter-zip sweater.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a Henna ceremony as they visit the "Education For All" boarding house for girls in Asni, Morocco. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby - Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

The duchess was all smiles during a henna ceremony, gamely holding out her hand to receive the ancient body art as Harry looked on lovingly.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The girls at the school were clearly star-struck by the royals, but Meghan and Harry seemed to put everyone at ease as they took an interest in the day-to-day studies of the girls. The royal couple added sunglasses to their outfits as they watched the girls participate in outdoor sports.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) WireImage/Getty Images

This could be the last major trip for the duchess as she winds down her travel in anticipation of the impending arrival of the newest royal. We'll keep watching as Meghan reinvents maternity fashion as we eagerly await Baby Sussex's arrival!