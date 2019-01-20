Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

Even members of the royal family occasionally take a day off from dressing to the nines.

In a departure from her typical buttoned-up style, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, rocked distressed denim and heels with a classy navy overcoat while leaving lunch in London on Friday.

Meghan Markle Backgrid

The former Meghan Markle paired the casual look with tan suede pumps, a messy updo and aviator sunglasses. She finished the outfit with a saddle-brown tote bag from Mulberry, a luxury British brand.

The 37-year-old's casual daytime look closely resembled an outfit she wore back in September 2017 during her first official public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. For that look, the duchess wore similar light blue skinny jeans paired with an oversized white shirt.

The Duchess of Sussex sported an oversized white button up, ripped jeans and brown leather flats for her second day at the 2017 Invictus Games. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Just the night before, the royal mom-to-be dazzled in a sequined gown as she and Prince Harry, 34, attended the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Totem” at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The duchess has an enviable style all of the time, but it's safe to say that we're especially big fans of her down-to-earth clothes.