Gorgeous in green!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, broke out a very familiar dress for her latest appearance, and it's got us feeling all nostalgic.

The former Meghan Markle stepped out in the same green dress she wore after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017.

It's another royal repeat! Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

Royal watchers will certainly never forget the iconic photos of the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they stood outside, beaming with pride after sharing their exciting news. And the former Meghan Markle selected the perfect ensemble for the occasion: a beautiful green dress, a striking white coat and simple strappy pumps.

It was a sweet moment for the royal couple when they announced their engagement in November 2017. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Nearly two years later, the new mom broke out the now iconic dress to attend the WellChildAwardswith her husband. Prince Harry is a patron of WellChild, an organization that supports chronically sick children and their families, and the couple got to spend some quality time with local families while attending the event.

The royal couple visits with local families at the WellChild Awards. Toby Melville / Getty Images

They even received a sweet onesie for Baby Archie!

Archie will look so cute in this. Toby Melville / Getty Images

We were thrilled to see the duchess repurpose her gorgeous green dress, but the royal repeat didn't stop there! The new mom also rewore another item from her enviable wardrobe: a tan coat she wore to celebrate her first Christmas with the royal family.

Wait, this coat looks familiar! ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP - Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle has been a pro at repurposing her wardrobe lately. While on her royal tour of Africa last month, the duchess wore the striped maxi dress she had previously sported while in Australia.

A beautiful royal repeat! AP/Reuters

She also surprised royal watchers with a second repeat on the same trip, rewearing a sky blue Veronica Beard dress.

Meghan donned the same Veronica Beard dress for her first royal tour and her most recent one. Getty Images

We'll be keeping our eyes open for her next royal repeat!