Four months after welcoming her first baby, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be resuming her official royal engagements.

The former Meghan Markle will launch her new fashion line on Sept. 12 in London, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

Her capsule collection will benefit Smart Works, a charity for which she is a patron and helps unemployed women find the professional clothing they need to attend job interviews.

The collection will offer stylish workwear staples, including a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag. British brands Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Jigsaw collaborated to create the collection, along with designer Misha Nonoo.

For every item bought from the capsule collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, ensuring that more women have the versatile styles they need to feel confident in job interviews and in the workforce.

The duchess first announced the Smart Works collection in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited.

"When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes," the duchess wrote in the magazine. "Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colors, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes."

Her upcoming collection, she said, will offer “classic options for a workwear wardrobe.”

Meghan has made just a few public outings since she and Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie, in May.

She sported a navy cape and hat as she rode in a carriage during the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles at the Trooping the Colour parade in June. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

And of course, she was seen at Archie’s christening in July, posing for an official portrait alongside her husband, her mother, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and other members of the royal family.

Archie's christening was a royal family affair. The sisters of the duchess's mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana, were also in attendance. Chris Allerton / SussexRoyal/Getty Images

The duchess also made an appearance at Wimbledon, enjoying a laugh with the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

The former Meghan Markle took in some tennis at Wimbledon in July. Simon Stacpoole/Offside / Getty Images

In July, she and baby Archie also attended a charity polo match, cheering on Prince Harry and Prince William.

Meghan and baby Archie cheered on Prince Harry at a polo match in July. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

And she and her husband enjoyed a date night when they attended the European premiere of “The Lion King” in London.

The duchess and Prince Harry seemed to have a blast at London's premiere of "The Lion King." Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

More recently, she unexpectedly surprised women working on the Smart Works capsule collection.

Meghan was thrilled to surprise women modeling her Smart Works collection! Instagram

The duchess was already set to resume her official royal duties later this month. She and Prince Harry announced they will soon embark on an official tour of southern Africa with Archie in tow. It will be fun to see the new mom out and about!