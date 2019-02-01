Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 1, 2019, 3:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Snow day!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just stepped out for a snowy outing in Bristol, England. They braved winter flurries as they greeted well-wishers and visited the city’s historic Old Vic Theatre.

Let it snow! Tom Jacobs / Reuters

Chic no matter the weather, the former Meghan Markle wore suede, olive-green boots and a caped black coat, with a black, midi-length dress just visible underneath.

The duchess didn't seem to mind the snow. Marc Giddings / Pool via Reuters

The duchess also swapped her ballerina top knot from the previous day for loose, romantic waves.

The duchess braved cold temperatures to greet her well-wishers. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She accessorized with a simple, black scarf and a green, suede clutch, and she carried a pair of tan, suede gloves in one hand.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, sported a gray overcoat and trousers, muted blue shoes, and a dark-gray sweater.

The snow was dying down by the end of their visit. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The scene was a winter wonderland as the duke and duchess chatted with the crowd and said hello to a group of children from the nearby Abbeywood preschool.

At one point, Prince Harry leaned down to shake one little boy’s hand and could be heard asking, “Are you warm?”

So sweet! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Kensington Palace shared a cute video of the children bundled up against the frigid temperatures, waiting to meet the duke and duchess.

Inside, the duchess removed her coat to reveal a black dress with a whimsical print.

She cradled her baby bump as she and Prince Harry learned about the Old Vic Theatre. Reuters

The snow definitely isn’t slowing down these royal parents-to-be during their busy day of engagements. After their morning appearance, they plan to visit Empire Fighting Chance, a charity that transforms young people’s lives through non-contact boxing.

Snow or shine, the duke and duchess are a busy—and stylish—royal couple!