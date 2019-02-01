Get Stuff We Love
Snow day!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just stepped out for a snowy outing in Bristol, England. They braved winter flurries as they greeted well-wishers and visited the city’s historic Old Vic Theatre.
Chic no matter the weather, the former Meghan Markle wore suede, olive-green boots and a caped black coat, with a black, midi-length dress just visible underneath.
The duchess also swapped her ballerina top knot from the previous day for loose, romantic waves.
She accessorized with a simple, black scarf and a green, suede clutch, and she carried a pair of tan, suede gloves in one hand.
Prince Harry, meanwhile, sported a gray overcoat and trousers, muted blue shoes, and a dark-gray sweater.
The scene was a winter wonderland as the duke and duchess chatted with the crowd and said hello to a group of children from the nearby Abbeywood preschool.
At one point, Prince Harry leaned down to shake one little boy’s hand and could be heard asking, “Are you warm?”
Kensington Palace shared a cute video of the children bundled up against the frigid temperatures, waiting to meet the duke and duchess.
Inside, the duchess removed her coat to reveal a black dress with a whimsical print.
The snow definitely isn’t slowing down these royal parents-to-be during their busy day of engagements. After their morning appearance, they plan to visit Empire Fighting Chance, a charity that transforms young people’s lives through non-contact boxing.
Snow or shine, the duke and duchess are a busy—and stylish—royal couple!