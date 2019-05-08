Royal watchers got a double treat Wednesday!
In addition to getting their first peek at the royal baby, they also had their first look at new mom Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in over a month.
The 37-year-old gave birth to the newest member of the British royal family in the early hours of Monday morning, and as promised by her husband, Prince Harry, they gave the world the a look at their bundle of joy just two days later.
The former Meghan Markle looked undeniably happy as she stood alongside the prince, who cradled their new addition in his arms.
She also looked fashionably familiar for the appearance at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle, wearing a look that's become something of a signature style for her.
The American actress-turned-duchess has an affinity for trench coats and coatdresses, and on Wednesday morning she sported a sleeveless white one from designer Grace Wales Bonner that harked back to the coat she wore when she and Harry made their first appearance together after revealing their engagement news in November of 2017.
And it was an even closer match to two other sleeveless trench dresses she wore last year.
Of course, Meghan's following in the fashionable footsteps of royal women who came before her by stepping out for the cameras to share their newborn with the rest of the world.
But unlike her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, or her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan (and Harry) made the media wait a little longer to get their first look.
As the new parents announced before the birth of their little one, who's still awaiting a name, they chose to forgo the usual rushed photo call outside of a hospital for the later and smaller reveal that happened Wednesday.
"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,'' read a statement released by Buckingham Palace prior to the recent birth. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."
And it was worth the wait!
