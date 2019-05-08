Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 12:50 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Royal watchers got a double treat Wednesday!

In addition to getting their first peek at the royal baby, they also had their first look at new mom Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in over a month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. AP

The 37-year-old gave birth to the newest member of the British royal family in the early hours of Monday morning, and as promised by her husband, Prince Harry, they gave the world the a look at their bundle of joy just two days later.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle step out to pose for photos with their newborn son. Dominic Lipinski / AFP/Getty Images

The former Meghan Markle looked undeniably happy as she stood alongside the prince, who cradled their new addition in his arms.

She also looked fashionably familiar for the appearance at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle, wearing a look that's become something of a signature style for her.

The American actress-turned-duchess has an affinity for trench coats and coatdresses, and on Wednesday morning she sported a sleeveless white one from designer Grace Wales Bonner that harked back to the coat she wore when she and Harry made their first appearance together after revealing their engagement news in November of 2017.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their engagement and newborn baby announcements. PA and Getty images file

And it was an even closer match to two other sleeveless trench dresses she wore last year.

The Duchess of Sussex visits The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre on July 17, 2018, in London, England. Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pay a visit to Courtney Creative on October 29, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. Getty Images

Of course, Meghan's following in the fashionable footsteps of royal women who came before her by stepping out for the cameras to share their newborn with the rest of the world.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave the hospital with newborn Prince Harry on September 16, 1984. John Shelley / Getty Images

But unlike her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, or her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan (and Harry) made the media wait a little longer to get their first look.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son, George, at St Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013 in London, England. Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage

As the new parents announced before the birth of their little one, who's still awaiting a name, they chose to forgo the usual rushed photo call outside of a hospital for the later and smaller reveal that happened Wednesday.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,'' read a statement released by Buckingham Palace prior to the recent birth. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Baby Sussex is here!

And it was worth the wait!

