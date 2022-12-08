Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, often wore neutral tones when attending events with other members of the royal family — something she has now revealed was a deliberate choice.

“Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color. There was thought in that,” the former Meghan Markle said in her and Prince Harry’s new Netflix documentary series, “Harry & Meghan.”

The duchess said she believed it would have been frowned upon for her to wear the same color as the late Queen Elizabeth II or another, more senior member of the royal family, so to play it safe, she often stuck to neutrals.

“So I was like, well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White? So I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was just so I could blend in,” she said. “Like, I’m not trying to stand out here. There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could do to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

There were certainly times when Meghan wore vibrant colors at royal events, but the duchess often seemed to favor muted shades for official appearances — though she has not shared which of her past outfits in particular she wore to "blend in."

The duchess stuck to neutrals for her first official Christmas with her in-laws. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

During her first Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, she wore a camel coat with a brown hat, purse and gloves.

Queen Elizabeth II with Meghan Markle during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018, in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

In June 2018, she sported an off-white dress for her first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth, who was known for her vibrant outfits with matching hats.

The former Meghan Markle sported a white, patterned dress as she attended a service with the former Prince Charles, now King Charles III, Prince Harry and Prince William. Richard Pohle / Getty Images

The duchess also wore white as she attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2019.

The duchess sported a beige trenchcoat and off-white dress as she and Prince Harry greeted fans in Auckland, New Zealand. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And she sported neutrals once again during a visit to New Zealand in October 2018, when she revealed her first pregnancy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in the first three episodes of their Netflix docuseries, which was co-produced by their own production company, Archewell Productions.

The final three episodes of the series will be released Nov. 15.