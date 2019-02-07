Get Stuff We Love
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out in classic, chic style on Thursday when she and Prince Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Draper's Hall in London.
The gala event, now in its third year, celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges as part of their recovery.
The former Meghan Markle, 37, wore a black Givenchy maxi skirt with a bespoke white button-up blouse — a stunning ensemble designed by Clare Waight Keller, the mastermind behind the duchess' gorgeous wedding dress.
The royal mom-to-be, who is likely due in late April or May, paired the outfit with black Aquazzura pumps (another favorite label) and a black Givenchy clutch. Her hair? Pulled back in an elegant low bun.
The striking black-and-white look was a kind of update on the tailored Alexander McQueen pantsuit Meghan wore to last year's Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony — her first official evening event as Prince Harry's then-fiancé.
In 2018, she paired the sleek suit with an ivory silk crepe bodysuit from Tuxe Bodywear and black heels.
This year's ensemble also reminded some fashion lovers of the famous white buttoned-down Gap shirt Sharon Stone notably wore to the 1998 Academy Awards ceremony. The "Casino" star paired the blouse with a lilac Vera Wang skirt for an effortlessly stylish look.
Stone's fellow Oscar winner Julia Roberts gave the idea her own twist when she wore a long-sleeved buttoned blouse underneath a belted black Dolce & Gabbana dress to the 2014 Golden Globes.
Of course, Meghan is a longtime fan of a crisp white button-up. She wore a white long-sleeved shirt with blue jeans for a comfy, casual look when she accompanied her future husband to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.
Whether's she's in blue jeans or bespoke couture, Meghan always looks amazing!