Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 7, 2019, 10:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped out in classic, chic style on Thursday when she and Prince Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Draper's Hall in London.

The gala event, now in its third year, celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges as part of their recovery.

The duchess wore a black Givenchy maxi skirt with a bespoke white button-up blouse designed by Clare Waight Keller, the mastermind behind the duchess' gorgeous wedding dress. Tolga Akmen / Reuters

The former Meghan Markle, 37, wore a black Givenchy maxi skirt with a bespoke white button-up blouse — a stunning ensemble designed by Clare Waight Keller, the mastermind behind the duchess' gorgeous wedding dress.

The duchess paired the ensemble with gold-embellished Aquazzura pumps and a black Givenchy clutch. Will Oliver / EPA

The royal mom-to-be, who is likely due in late April or May, paired the outfit with black Aquazzura pumps (another favorite label) and a black Givenchy clutch. Her hair? Pulled back in an elegant low bun.