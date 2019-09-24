Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a cream-colored headscarf during a visit to a mosque in South Africa on Tuesday, drawing comparisons to a memorable photo of Princess Diana.

The former Meghan Markle wore an olive green maxi dress that covered her shoulders and a headscarf for her visit to Auwal Mosque in Cape Town, South Africa, with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie kicked off their first official royal tour as a family of three on Monday.

While it's unclear if Meghan's scarf was a nod to Princess Diana, the couple have been known to honor Harry's late mother, whether's it's through the duchess's engagement ring or choosing Diana's favorite flowers, Forget-Me-Nots, to accent her wedding bouquet.

At the mosque, which is the oldest in South Africa, the royal couple viewed what is considered the first-known manuscript of the Quran in Africa. The sacred book was drafted by Tuan Guru, a religious leader and political prisoner who was imprisoned at Robben Island in the late 1700s.

The mosque is viewed as a symbol for freedom of worship, often hosting cross-cultural events to bring together people of different faiths.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa. Tim Rooke / Reuters

Princess Diana famously wore the headscarf during a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1996. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has also been photographed in public wearing a similar, light blue headscarf during a visit to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2012.

The former Kate Middleton also drew comparisons to Princess Diana when she donned a headscarf in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2012. Getty Images

The duke and duchess have a packed itinerary during their time in Africa. On their second day on the continent, the couple celebrated Heritage Day, according to an update posted on Instagram.

"Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Cape Town," the @SussexRoyal account explained. "The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us."

On Monday, Meghan and Harry both gave heartfelt speeches focused on ending gender-based violence and empowering women. Meghan wore a black-and-white printed dress with fabric from Malawi, another country close to the couple's hearts, as she spoke to the crowd and gave out plenty of hugs.

It looks like the royal visit is off to a great start. Now if only we could see what adorable baby Archie has been up to behind the scenes!