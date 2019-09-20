It's date night for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

The new parents just stepped out in style for a very special occasion: fashion designer Misha Nonoo's wedding. The royal couple traveled to Rome for the celebration just days before they begin their royal tour of Africa.

The former Meghan Markle went glam in a sheer black dress with puffy sleeves and loads of embellishments, pairing the look with trendy gold earrings and a low-bun updo. Prince Harry also looked sharp in what appears to be a classic black tuxedo.

The new parents looked quite stylish!

The duchess has been friends with Nonoo for quite some time and recently partnered with the designer while working on a clothing collection to benefit Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women find professional clothing for job interviews. She even wore Nonoo's design — a crisp white blouse — to debut the collection last week.

The duchess wore a Misha Nonoo shirt from her capsule collection. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duke and duchess weren't the only famous faces on hand at Nonoo's wedding to entrepreneur Michael Hess. Katy Perry looked pretty in pink as she arrived for the festivities with Orlando Bloom. She even sported some sassy sunglasses!

Katy Perry was a vision in pink! Yara Nardi / Reuters

Ivanka Trump arrived to the ceremony wearing a pale peach dress with a metallic belt and long cape.

Ivanka Trump styled her newly cropped hair in a side part and waves. Remo Casilli / Reuters

And James Corden looked sharp in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

James Corden looked dapper! Yara Nardi / Reuters

Nonoo has amassed an impressive crew of celebrity fans and fiends, and attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding back in May 2018.

Nonoo and Hess attended the royal wedding in May 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

In recent weeks, the designer has been vocal about her admiration for the former Meghan Markle, and recently told TODAY the duchess has a huge heart.

"I think that is something that her and I bonded over from the very early days of our relationship was that she genuinely seeks to help people,'' Nonoo said. "It comes from a place deep within her where she really wants to make people's lives better."

According to Nonoo, the duchess is incredibly humble, too. "She's the consummate professional, and she's been extremely hands-on in the project, and it's something that she's really passionate about," she said, referring to the capsule collection.

Life in the spotlight isn't always easy, and the duchess has been under intense scrutiny since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry. In her interview, Nonoo told TODAY she thinks the public is often too harsh on the new royal.

"I think it's unjust, and I think that people should really focus on the good work they do,'' Nonoo said. "A good example of that is this is her first official engagement after having had her baby, (and) it's all about empowering women, all about what she has essentially always sought to do."