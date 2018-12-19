Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

The Duchess of Sussex knows when a gorgeous dress is worth recycling!

The former Meghan Markle arrived at Queen Elizabeth's Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday wearing the same sheer black Erdem dress she wore during a January 2016 visit to TODAY.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a Erdem dress as she left Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images

The royal mom-to-be, who attended Wednesday's private party with Prince Harry, accessorized the floral-print dress with a pair of sparkly diamond earrings.

It was Meghan's second year attending the royal family's daytime holiday soirée — but her first time as an official member of the family. Last year, Meghan made her debut as Harry's fiancee, just one month after the love birds announced their engagement.

Like her sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan won't shy away from wearing a beautiful dress a second time. (Or a third time, in Kate's case!)

Meghan was first spotted wearing the same Erdem dress three years ago when she swung by TODAY to dish about hot fashion trends.

At the time, Meghan was playing the stylish charater Rachel Zane on USA’s legal drama "Suits" — and also running her own fashion and lifestyle blog, The Tig. She often appeared as a TODAY Style guest to offer fashion advice and share top trends.

During that January visit, the future duchess shared ideas for looking stylish even in wintertime. Among her tips? Accessorize with bold metals and try pretty floral prints. (Looks like the duchess still stands by her own advice!)

One thing's for sure, no matter the temperature, Meghan always looks fabulous!