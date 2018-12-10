Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By Gina Vivinetto

Surprise!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wowed onlookers during an unannounced appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening.

The former Meghan Markle 37, looked stunning in a sleek one-shoulder black velvet Givenchy gown as she walked onstage to present the prestigious British Womenswear Designer of the Year to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy.

The royal mom-to-be was all smiles as she cradled her growing baby bump. She accessorized her slinky look with gold Tamara Mellon "Karat" sandals that matched her shimmering gold earrings and bracelets. She wore her hair pulled back in a low bun.

"It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,” Meghan told the cheering audience, per People.

While accepting her award, Waight Keller thanked the duchess, gushing, "This woman is so amazing. I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you on such a personal moment in their life ... I can't thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment."

The duchess and actress Rosamund Pike present the British Designer of the Year Womenswear Award to designer Clare Waight Keller. Jeff Spicer/BFC / Getty Images

Waight Keller created the now-famous silk gown Meghan wore during her May wedding to hubby Prince Harry. The historic dress featured a bateau neckline, sculpted bodice and three-quarter sleeves.

Fans wanting a closer look at Meghan's wedding gown can now see it for themselves in a display at Windsor Castle, where the newlyweds said "I do."

The dress is part of a new exhibit called "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex," running through Jan. 6.