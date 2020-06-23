Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird celebrated Black designers while hosting the ESPYS

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird found the perfect way to honor the Black Lives Matter movement while hosting the 2020 ESPYs over the weekend.

The couple teamed up with NFL pro Russell Wilson to host the virtual award show on Sunday night and paid tribute to the Black athletes who have pushed for equality over the years. The soccer champion and WNBA star also showed their support by wearing five outfits from Black fashion designers throughout the night.

The hosts kicked off the show with matching Black Lives Matter T-shirts from Phenomenal founder Meena Harris. Rapinoe sported shoes from Colin Kaepernick's Nike collection and Bird wore shoes from Black-owned accessory company Fear of God.

The couple coordinated their outfits at the beginning of the virtual show. mrapinoe/Instagram

In an opening video, Rapinoe, Bird and Russell honored trailblazing Black athletes — like Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson, Bill Russell and Serena Williams — and encouraged members of the sports community to join the fight against racial injustice. "Every athlete at every level has the power to show what it looks like to fight for what is right," Rapinoe said in the clip.

The couple then honored George Floyd with "GF" T-shirts from Fear of God and coordinated with contrasting black and white pantsuits. Rapinoe opted for sneakers from brand Off-White and Bird chose white kicks from Wilson Smith, the first Black sneaker designer.

Rapinoe and Bird made a political statement with their stylish ensembles. mrapinoe/Instagram

Rapinoe and Bird also worked some eveningwear into the night and looked gorgeous in gold and pink gowns by Haitian American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss.

The athletes looked so elegant in these gowns! mrapinoe/Instagram

Later in the night, Rapinoe changed into a bright yellow, ruffled top and matching pants from Christopher John Rogers and accessorized with Nike x Travis Scott sneakers. Bird gave Off-White some additional love in a printed blazer, pants and purse and kept things casual with A-Cold-Wall Nike sneakers.

They scored a major win with their impressive style skills. mrapinoe/Instagram

The couple returned with one last casual look. They each sported a T-shirt with each other's face on it paired with sneakers from Fear of God and Off-White.

One last fun look to end the night! mrapinoe/Instagram

Celebrity stylist Karla Welch, who helped style the couple, shared a photo on Instagram and her followers were quick to applaud the fashionable political statement.

"Major relationship goals," @itseyeris1d wrote, while @elsamariecollins commented "Knocked it out of the solar system ⭐️"