Megan Fox reveals new silver hair for upcoming role

Megan Fox is known for her dark brown tresses but on Friday she revealed a new look for an upcoming role.

The actor shocked her fans with silver hair in anticipation of the upcoming film “Johnny and Clyde.”

“This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” she captioned the Instagram post. “#JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022.”

It’s not clear if Fox dyed her hair or if she just donned a wig, but hairstylist Miles Jeffries — who she tagged — shared the same photo, writing it was a “Major Hair transformation” for her.

In the upcoming film, Fox portrays crime boss and casino owner Alana Hart.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Fox has changed her signature look for a role.

Megan Fox on the set of the Korean War film "Jangsa-ri 9.15" in Chuncheon, South Korea, January, 10, 2019. YONHAP / EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In 2019, she rocked a short blond look for the film "Jangsa-ri 9.15.” She portrayed Pulitzer Prize-winning American reporter and war correspondent Marguerite Higgins.