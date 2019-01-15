Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Megan Fox has temporarily said goodbye to her signature dark locks and hello to a short and wavy blond 'do.

But the new look could leave some of her fans saying, "Who?"

That's because Fox's major makeover has left her unrecognizable.

Megan Fox on the set of the Korean War film "Jangsa-ri 9.15" in Chuncheon, South Korea, January, 10, 2019. YONHAP/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Yes, that's really her!

The 32-year-old star is currently filming "Jangsa-ri 9.15," a Korean War film in which she takes on the role of Pulitzer Prize-winning American reporter and war correspondent Marguerite Higgins.

Marguerite Higgins (1920-1966), Far East Bureau Chief of the New York Herald-Tribune, poses with one arm on the wing of an airplane, South Korea, 1950. Carl Mydans / The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

In September, a spokesperson for South Korean production company Taewon Entertainment told Variety that "Fox is very passionate about her role and has spent time studying Higgins and preparing visual concepts."

Now that we've gotten a glimpse of her new look, it appears that time paid off.

While Fox hasn't commented about her new look publicly, she has spoken up about others' hairstyles recently.

In November, the mother of three faced online criticism after sharing photos that showed off two of her boys' long and untamed hairdos.

In response, she told TODAY Parents that she had no intention of changing their hair to suit others. They wear it as they like.

She said that her son Noah, 6, “has the potential to be an incredible artist. He could be a Pablo Picasso — I’m not going to squash his vibrant, beautiful mind!"

And as for 4-year-old Bodhi, "He has THE BEST hair, so it would be a crime to cut it. ... I'm going to let that be something he decides to do on his own."