The theory that "my love will keep me warm" sounds nice, but let's be honest ... most of us need a bit more than that once the temperature drops below 40 degrees. Stiff, frozen fingers really put a damper on the fantasy of walking through a winter wonderland, hand-in-warm-blooded-hand with your lover.
That is, until now.
Meet Smittens, the frostbite-fighting, PDA-enabling mittens made for two.
Two hands. Two hearts. One mitten.
Well, actually, three mittens. Each set, which will run you $35-$37, comes with one oversized, two-headed mitten and two normal-sized mittens. You know, for the hand that doesn't have love to keep it warm.
Sets come in sizes small (toddler), medium (youth/adult), and large (adult), which can be mixed and matched to suit your needs.
"I brainstormed the idea of Smittens while on a romantic walk with my husband," writes founder Wendy Feller on the Smittens website. "We were trying to hold hands through our bulky mittens, when it dawned on me to create a mitten that was large enough for both our hands. That way, I thought, we could truly hold hands."
Talk about a love for all seasons.
And, in case you're not feeling warm and fuzzy enough already, Smittens are made right here in the USA.
We can't think of a better holiday gift for the couple that has everything. (Except frostbite. Nobody needs that.)