These stunning wedding dresses are made out of toilet paper (yes, really!)

Here comes the bride, all dressed in … two-ply?

Creative designers around the country are vying for the top prize in the 14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, organized by the wedding website Cheap Chic Weddings in partnership with Quilted Northern.

Dressmakers were tasked with creating a wearable, on-trend wedding gown and headpiece using only Quilted Northern toilet paper, glue, tape and needle and thread.

Ronaldo Cruz, a florist by trade, designed this unbelievable gown. CheapChicWeddings.com

More than 1,500 people around the country submitted entries. The top 10 finalists were recently announced, and their creations are out of this world.

Susan Brennan, a yoga instructor from Orchard Lake, Michigan, made a stunning dress with floral detailing that would not look out of place at a couture bridal shop.

How is this dress made of toilet paper? CheapChicWeddings.com

Meanwhile, actress and singer Kari Curletto made a stunning, princess-style gown with unbelievable craftsmanship.

Kari Curletto of Las Vegas made a toilet paper gown fit for a princess. CheapChicWeddings.com

Curletto made a cage crinoline using only tape, glue and toilet paper, and she “spun 1,600 feet of Quilted Northern to make the fine, see-through lace for the Mantilla veil.”

“I used a modified power tool as my DIY spindle,” she added in a statement.