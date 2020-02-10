Martha Stewart rocks a '60s-inspired minidress at Oscars after-party

And the award for the best Oscars after-party look goes to... Martha Stewart!

The 78-year-old proved she's not afraid to have fun with fashion as she stepped out in a sexy black minidress last night for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The lifestyle guru's short Giambattista Valli sheath featured sheer sleeves, subtle sparkles and tulle at the hem. And she looked absolutely fabulous!

All eyes were on Stewart's LBD last night. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Stewart accessorized her statement dress with golden pearl necklaces and strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals that accentuated her legs and tied the whole look together.

The dress is even more striking from the side. George Pimentel / Getty Images

She kept her makeup and hair simple to complement the flirty style, opting for a bouncy blowout, glowing cheeks, a smokey eye and frosted lips.

Stewart posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the night writing "It is great to get dressed up with all of Hollywood tonight."

Since the short hemline showed off her toned pins, Stewart posted another snap on Monday morning along with the caption, "Horseback riding weekly is very good for ones legs."

Now we know the secret!

It's not surprising that the star's got a great style compass. She may be best known as the queen of all things domestic, but Stewart actually got her start in the fashion industry when she started modeling to pay for her college tuition.

We can't help but wonder if Stewart was channeling her inner model when she stepped out in that amazing dress last night. At the very least, she certainly remembers how to rock a cool pose!

Last month, the fashionista sported another head-turning LBD. At the Golden Globes after-party, she opted for a draped black dress that was equally chic.

Stewart attended the 2020 Golden Globes after party in this LBD. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

No matter what she wears, the star always looks amazing!