Martha Stewart says she still has that crocheted poncho she wore leaving prison

Martha Stewart still has a memento from her time in prison.

The lifestyle guru, 79, revealed that she kept the crocheted poncho that she wore the day she was released from the Federal Prison Camp in Alderson, West Virginia, in 2005.

Joined by her daughter Alexis, Stewart wore the poncho as she returned home from prison in 2005. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Stewart served five months after being convicted on multiple felony charges, including conspiracy and obstruction of justice, in connection with an insider trading investigation.

Stewart mentioned the famous sweater as she reflected on her life in a recent interview with People. She talked about how being a strong person has helped her get through many tough situations in life, from her 1990 divorce to her incarceration.

"Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," she said. "And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life. Even when I went away (to Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia) for five months, I got through it. I learned how to crochet. I still have the gorgeous crocheted poncho (that I wore leaving prison). It’s in the attic."

The poncho was made by a fellow inmate, Stewart has previously said.

She showed off the poncho during her first day back to work at the Martha Stewart Living offices in New York in 2005. Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

"This was made by a friend of mine, a wonderful lady," she said as she held up the poncho at a company meeting shortly after her release, according to a 2005 New York Times report. "The yarn came from the commissary. The night before I left, she handed me this — not wrapped, because there is no wrapping paper — and she said, 'Wear it in good health.'"

Stewart made a comeback following her time in prison, and her media empire has only continued to grow. She recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of her lifestyle magazine, Martha Stewart Living, and last month she released her 97th book, "Cake Perfection."

The DIY maven is also becoming something of a social media legend. The internet blew up in July when she posted a sultry poolside selfie on Instagram.

"I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it," she told People in her recent interview. "It looked so good, so I posted it. I didn’t know what a ‘thirst trap’ was, but now I do. Now I’m looking for the next thirst trap. I love doing those promiscuous, provocative things, because it’s just fun."

Stewart definitely tries to keep things fun and fresh, which might explain her brilliant collaboration with Snoop Dogg. She and the rapper teamed up to host a cooking variety show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which has aired for three seasons.

It may seem like an unexpected pairing, but Stewart said rap has "always interested" her.

"That kind of poetry really resonates with me," she told People. "I listen to the words, although some of them might be pretty hard to take."