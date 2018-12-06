Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Looking for some fabulous new shoes to show off at all those holiday parties? Martha Stewart's got you covered.

The lifestyle expert just announced her very own shoe collection with affordable footwear retailer Payless, and it's just as perfect as you'd expect.

The Martha Everyday collection features 12 sophisticated shoes — everything from kitten heel mules and chic flats to slingbacks and stilettos — and ranges in price from $30-35. In other words, you won't feel guilty scooping up a pair (or two, or three).

While designing the limited-edition holiday collection, Stewart kept things classic, opting mostly for neutral colors like black, nude and gold. The 77-year-old did throw in a touch of holiday glam, though, and created a festive "gliver" shade, a silver tone with a touch of sparkle.

The entrepreneur and best-selling author of more than 90 books announced her chic new collection in a statement on her website earlier this week.

“I am thrilled to partner with Payless to design a line of footwear that’s both beautiful and affordable,” she wrote. “For as long as I’ve been in business my goal has been to deliver well-made, beautiful products to my audience, at the right price. Payless has the same goal, making them a perfect partner to collaborate with to create gorgeous shoes that our customers can afford.”

The lifestyle expert also has another shoe collaboration in store for fans. Stewart recently joined Aerosoles as a brand ambassador and has released several equestrian-inspired rain boots this fall. Her complete collection for the brand — including footwear, handbags and other accessories — will be released this spring.

Gushing over Stewart's fun footwear? Shop her Payless collection below and mark your calendars for Spring 2019 when Martha Everyday returns to Payless for a second collection!

Highclere Sandal, $35, Payless

Dance the night away in comfort! This strappy style (also sold in nude and black) features a padded insole and an adjustable strap so sore feet won't get in the way of your good time.

Haven Kitten Heel Sling, $35, Payless

The classic sling gets a contemporary update in this sleek style (also available in nude) with a padded insole.

Primrose Scalloped Flat, $30, Payless

You'll be the belle of the ball in these darling scalloped flats, also available in brown and black suede.

Wayside Kitten Heel Mule, $35, Payless

Available in "gliver" or black suede, this sassy heel offers a very modern update to the classic mule style.