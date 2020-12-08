Martha Stewart debuts new hairstyle: 'A real haircut makes a difference'

Martha Stewart may be spending a lot of time at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but she's still looking as glamorous as ever.

The lifestyle guru recently debuted a brand-new do, and it might just be her most stylish look yet.

Last week, the 79-year-old showed off her new haircut, which she credits to hairstylist John Barrett, in a new Instagram post and revealed she got all glammed up for a photo shoot for her magazine, Martha Stewart Living.

"A real haircut makes a difference!!!" she captioned the post.

Stewart's friends and fans appeared to love the new style and took to the comments to send their love.

"You look beautiful!" former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric wrote.

One fan suggested that Stewart looked a lot like a popular beauty icon in the pic, writing, "Dang! Is that Martha 'Monroe.'" Another commented: "Whatever you’re doing to look so amazing...write a book about it or something, because I want in."

Funny enough, the bestselling author debuted another haircut — a trim and fresh highlights — on the same exact day last year.

“Oh boy!” she captioned the post at the time. “What a great new haircut can do!!!!”

2020 has certainly been a drag, but Stewart has still served up plenty of impressive style moments. Before the pandemic hit, the lifestyle expert stepped out in style at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a black minidress that turned heads.

Over the summer, Stewart also shared a sexy selfie taken while she was lounging in the pool.

Leave it to Stewart to make this crazy year a pretty darn stylish one.