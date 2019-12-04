Martha Stewart proves what 'a great new haircut can do' — see the pic!

Martha Stewart’s shoulder-sweeping blond hair has long been part of her signature style, but this week, she tweaked it and proved that her interior design wisdom applies to hair, too.

Subtle changes make a big impact!

On Tuesday, the lifestyle guru and doyenne of all things domestic took to Instagram to reveal her new look — a slightly trimmer do with fresh highlights.

“Oh boy!” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the salon pic. “What a great new haircut can do!!!!”

There’s no denying that the 78-year-old looks fantastic, and she made sure to give thanks to everyone who helped her appear her best in the snapshot.

Stewart name-checked hairstylist Eugene Toye and makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye of Rita Hazen Salon and colorist Parvin Klein of The Salon at Bergdorf Goodman for crafting her total look.

But celebrity hair and makeup greats aren’t Stewart’s only beauty secrets.

Several years ago, she told the New York Times that her daily routine included a beautifying beverage.

After detailing a number of skin care products, Stewart said, "I also have a green juice that I drink every single morning. It’s very important."

The elixir — made up of celery, cucumbers, parsley, ginger and more — is tasty, too, as we found out when we gave it a try.

She even has a recipe for pitchers full of a cocktail version of that green goodness, because in addition to being a part-time beauty sage, she's still a full-time entertaining expert.