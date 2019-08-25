Mark Wahlberg isn't leaving too much to the imagination.

On Friday, the 48-year-old actor posted a shirtless selfie to his social media, showing off his buff body and ripped physique.

“F45 results 45 day challenge,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption that accompanied the pic.

"F45" refers to F45 Training high-intensity group workout franchise, which Wahlberg invests in.

Wahlberg added the hashtags #ageisjustanumber, #nowine54days and #cleaneating to his post as well, reminding fans that they can look good and feel great at any age.

The actor is known for his intense workout schedule, waking up before 4 a.m. (or earlier!) to make sure he has time to hit the gym.

Celebs showed their support, including "Extra" host Mario Lopez and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, 42, poked fun that since Wahlberg is in such great shape, he should consider a career change. He wrote, “We are looking for some skill players."

Lopez, 46, added, “Show em what fellas in their 40’s are all about! You look awesome bro!!"