Marie Osmond swaps her signature brown hair for a blond bob

Marie Osmond got a major makeover this week but if you blinked you might have missed it!

The singer, actress, author and talk show co-host ditched her signature long, brown hair and became a beautiful blonde — for one day only.

“I think blondes DO have more fun!!” the 60-year-old wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the new look.

In the pic, Osmond poses next to hairstylist pal Cody Renegar and shows off a short bob with side-swept bangs in a warm, caramel hue.

But by the very next day, her new ‘do was done, and she was back to her equally beautiful brunette locks.

So was the blond hair a wig? Or is the brown hair a wig?

The answers to both questions might just be yes.

Osmond has long been a lover of wigs, from her daily go-to style to her occasional blond ambition, which has popped up a few times in the past.

In fact, back in 2013, she told Wendy Williams that when she’s away from the limelight, she reaches for blond hair most often.

“This is my mommy hair,” she said of that wig, revealing that it was the first time she’d shared it publicly. “When I go out with my kids, I never go as me … family time is family time and so I’m a blonde. My children only know me as a blonde.”

A cute look and a clever disguise, all in one!