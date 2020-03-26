Marie Osmond's new hairdo is an easy way to hide gray roots

Add Marie Osmond to the list of celebrities embracing new hair care routines while social distancing.

The 60-year-old singer shared Wednesday on Entertainment Tonight that up until a few years ago, her roots weren't a concern. But "all of a sudden, I'm like my mom. I have a silver streak right there," she said, pointing to the top of her head.

Osmond added that her solution for not attending her normal schedule of beauty appointments is "to laugh" and FaceTime her hairstylist on "The Talk," which she co-hosts.

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?'" Osmond said with a laugh.

She also shared that her stylist helped her create a simple updo for the interview — remotely, of course.

"She talked me through this," the country artist said. "She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.'"

Marie Osmond credits her hairstylist for maintaining her dark locks. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Osmond said she's finding ways to be comfortable while not visiting the hair dresser for a while.

"There's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money," she said. "I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here, so she's sending me some."

During the interview, Osmond also shared that she and her husband, Steve Craig, are getting some much needed alone time at their home in Utah. They decided to isolate themselves as much as possible because Osmond has immune system issues and Craig has diabetes, she said.

"It's the first time we have been alone since forever," Osmond explained. "I have eight brothers and he has six siblings so it's like, I don't even remember not having a million people around, and it's really fun. We have the best time."

She added: "I don't think I've ever slept this much. For 57 years, I've worked. It's been incredible."

In addition to family time and much-needed rest, Osmond talked about what she sees as another silver lining of the coronavirus outbreak.

"During these changes is when you really hone in on what's truly important: time with your family, sometimes sitting still and being with yourself and saying, 'You know, I'm going to work on this,'" she reflected. "It's a really good thing, and sometimes I believe God gives us these things to get us to there again. ... With technology and moving so far forward, sometimes we need to take a few steps back and see what we've left behind, and I think these are those moments."

Back in February, Osmond surprised fans when she swapped her signature long brown locks for a blond bob.

“I think blondes DO have more fun!!” she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the new look.

But the next day, the new do was gone since it was actually a wig. Maybe she'll break one out during her next Instagram Live session!