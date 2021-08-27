Margot Robbie has gone all red!

With her hair, that is. A new photo featuring her on the Los Angeles set of her new film "Babylon," in which she plays classic old-time movie star Clara Bow, shows her stepping out of a car with long, red locks.

Margot Robbie exits a car onto the set of "Babylon." Backgrid

That's in sharp contrast to her usual short blond crop, or even her retro-1960s look from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," or her look in 2017's "I, Tonya."

The two-time Oscar nominee, 31, wore a dark robe and black lace-up high heels.

"Babylon" also stars Brad Pitt (who co-starred with Robbie in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire, and is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who won an Academy Award for directing "La La Land."

Robbie at a dinner ahead of the Oscars in 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

The story features several actors playing real and fictional stars in Hollywood in the 1920s, when the movie industry began to move away from silent films to "talkies." As film buffs will know from movies like "Singin' in the Rain" and 'The Artist," not everyone in the business could make the changeover.

Robbie took over the role from Emma Stone, who worked with Chazelle on "La La Land" (and earned an Oscar for her role), after Stone had scheduling issues with the film.

"Babylon" is due out in 2022.

Related: