Maren Morris responds to critic who urged her to 'Stop with the Botox'

The country singer welcomed her first child on March 23.

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Maren Morris expertly shut down an Instagram commenter who was needling her about facial fillers.

“Stop with the Botox,” the person wrote on a photo in which Morris, 30, snuggles with her newborn son, Hayes.

For emphasis, the critic added a clown face emoji.

Morris, who has been sheltering in place, responded with a virtual eye roll.

“Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine,” she replied. “The Botox has long worn off.”

The country singer and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child on March 23.

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section,” Morris wrote on Instagram at the time. “Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

The new mom has been relishing life at home with her family in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier this month, Morris shared a sweet birthday picture of herself and Hayes in their living room. "Thirty, social distancing and thriving," she captioned the image.

"Motherhood looks incredible on you!!!" wrote one fan.

Added another, "You got the best gift you'll ever wish for you."

Rachel Paula Abrahamson