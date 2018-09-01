Marcia Gay Harden's son did her makeup and the video is simply adorable

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Marcia Gay Harden may not need her professional glam squad anymore. That’s because the actress has a very talented makeup artist living right under her roof.

The actress’ son, Hudson Scheel, 14, is a budding YouTube vlogger and he just released his best video yet: a makeup tutorial featuring his famous mother.

In the endearing video, Scheel gives his mom a red-carpet-worthy look and teaches her a few makeup tricks along the way — like the value of primer and cut creases.

This wasn't the first time Scheel has done his mom's makeup, but it was the first time he captured it on camera. And the filming process definitely kept artist on his toes.

"It was so much fun, until it wasn't. Over the summer my mom had gotten a tan. So I found myself scrambling in the middle of the video trying to blend a new foundation that would match her skin tone. Thank God for bronzer!" Scheel told TODAY Style over email.

Impressive work! YouTube

Makeup has been a lifelong passion for Scheel, and he couldn't be more excited to share his talents with viewers on YouTube.

"As a kid, I grew up watching incredible makeup artists transform my mom for photo shoots and various red carpets. But it was (the TV show) 'RuPaul's Drag Race' that inspired me to try it myself. It was the artistry and freedom of it all that led me to try my first drag transformation, an homage to the famous queen Katya!"

And mom couldn't be more proud of the work her son is doing.

"As he’s pursuing his YouTube channel, I just encourage him to be true to himself and find his own voice. He’s funny, smart, inspiring and I think he’s part of the new generation of kids who lift each other up," Gay Harden told TODAY Style.

Scheel's penchant for makeup is evident while watching the video and over the course of 10 minutes, the budding makeup artist takes his mom from a stint of weed-whacking in the garden to a red carpet-ready look.

"I'm really happy, I think you did a great job! All my makeup artists are going to hate you," Gay Harden joked in the video.

Makeup is just one of several passions that Scheel would like to pursue in the long run. "I would love to continue as a YouTuber and hopefully create my own makeup line some day. However, my roots are in musical theater so I have to figure out how to combine eye shadow and tap shoes," he wrote, adding a quick "haha."

Meanwhile, mom is proudly cheering on her son.

"I love that he’s teaching me things I never knew and that he tries both traditional and outside-the-box looks on himself," Gay Harden said. "He’s a super hard worker and I’ve really come to respect all the work he puts into creating, shaping and editing his content. He takes it seriously while he’s having fun, and I think that’s a great combo!"