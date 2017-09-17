Dear Mandy Moore,
We know you're probably sick of people making "Candy" jokes. We bet you're like, "It's been almost 20 years, guys! Let it go!"
We get it.
It's just that when you go around wearing a gorgeous engagement ring like this:
What are we supposed to say other than, girl, that is some serious rock candy?!
True, our view of the ring in these shots from Friday's Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party in West Hollywood is limited. Moore, 33, has yet to address her engagement on her own social media, so we'll have to wait for anything more than a red-carpet glimpse.
But clearly the woman loves a little sparkle.
And she looks pretty darn happy in these pictures.
So we're betting the new addition to her left hand has a little something to do with that.
Oh, and the glow of true love and all that.
The lucky guy is musician Taylor Goldsmith, who sings and plays guitar for the L.A. folk-rock band Dawes. Moore told People in July that she intended to walk down the aisle and start a family of her own with Goldsmith "sooner rather than later."
"I would definitely get married again," said the "This Is Us" star, who was previously married to musician Ryan Adams. "My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened."
Clearly, Goldsmith was on the same page!
Mandy Moore is engaged to musician Taylor GoldsmithPlay Video - 0:10
Mandy Moore is engaged to musician Taylor GoldsmithPlay Video - 0:10
More video
Highs and Lows: Kerry Sanders saves dolphins, kid mows White House lawn
Savannah Guthrie stops by ‘The Tonight Show’ and forgets Vale’s age
‘This Is Us’ releases a first look at season 2
Beyonce visits ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast and star Ben Platt loses it
Congratulations again to the happy couple ... and we're waiting on that ring selfie, Mandy!