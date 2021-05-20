Mandy Moore's new blond hair takes us back to her 'Candy' days

This is different.

Mandy Moore, fresh off wrapping up production on the fifth season of “This Is Us,” has unveiled new blond hair.

Is that you, Mandy Moore? The actor has lighter hair. Jenna Jones

The actor, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, posted photos of her new look on her Instagram page.

“Back to blonde for summer,” she captioned a quartet of pictures.

Her locks won raves.

“You can do anything,” Maren Morris wrote.

“Yes girl,” Ashley Tisdale commented.

“The way you make everything and anything look good,” wrote Eris Baker, who plays Tess on “This Is Us.”

Moore has light brown hair while playing an older version of her character, Rebecca, on "This Is Us." Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Moore has sported darker tresses in recent years.

And while fans may not be used to Moore sporting the lighter locks, it’s not unprecedented: In 2018, she went blond after wrapping up shooting the second season of “This Is Us.”

And, of course, Moore famously had blond hair in her pop singer days, including when she went on tour with 'N Sync and that band's famous blond, Justin Timberlake.

"Summer of 1999. Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats. Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile!" she once wrote in an Instagram post that may turn fans' hair white in shock with some serious nostalgia vibes.