March 8, 2019, 3:58 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Mandy Moore is the latest Hollywood actress to ditch her long locks for a chic, chin-grazing bob.

The "This Is Us" star, 34, joined Charlize Theron, Selma Blair and more Hollywood stars with this top trend by chopping inches from her hair — and fans are flipping for the look!

The actress's longtime hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, shared behind-the-scenes photos from Moore's hair transformation on Instagram Tuesday, captioning one picture, "Over the shoulder sneak peek."

The glamorous new bob hits just below her chin and features side-parted, tousled waves. Moore accentuated the sexy new look with dramatic brows and ruby red lips for the photo.

"Wowza!! Perfection!" wrote one admirer.

"So sassy" commented another.

"And now I want to cut my hair again," said someone who's evidently been tasked with speaking for all of us.

Moore's fans may have guessed a new hairstyle was in the works when, days before the cut, Streicher shared a photo of the star's long mane and a caption teasing "a change a comin'."

Moore herself shared some images of the style.

It's hardly the first time the singer and actress has switched up her hairstyle — in fact, she did so often in the early days of her career.

Mandy Moore in the 1999 video for "Candy." YouTube

Moore first found fame in as a teen pop star with her hit debut single "Candy" in 1999. In the song's video, she's seen with iron-straight long, blond hair, which she wears in various styles using barrettes and braids.

Moore at the the 10th Annual Billboard Music Awards in 1999. S. Granitz / WireImage

That December, she looked sun-kissed as she sported even longer hair walking the red carpet at the 10th Annual Billboard Awards.

Shane West and Mandy Moore at the premiere of "A Walk To Remember" in 2002. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2002, the actress swapped blond for a rich brunette color at the premiere of her movie "A Walk to Remember." (Moore's costar Shane West opted for the era's ubiquitous spiky hairdo.)

Mandy Moore at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards. Chris Walter / WireImage

Months later, Moore showed off her more daring side by rocking a long, piece-y pixie cut at the 2002 Teen Choice Awards.

Long locks, chic bobs, pixie cuts and more! Moore always looks fabulous no matter how she wears her hair!