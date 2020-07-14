Mandy Moore's new hairstyle is perfect for summer — see the pic

Mandy Moore just ditched her quarantine locks for a fresh new look!

The "This Is Us" star stopped by Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles on Monday and emerged with a wavy lob and light brown highlights.

Celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee gave fans the first look at her handiwork on Instagram, captioning the post: "Summer is full of fresh cuts and sun kissed colors! LOVED seeing my girl @mandymooremm."

In the photo, Moore poses in a paisley face mask and shows off her light brown balayage. The 36-year-old thanked Lee for her new hairdo in the comments section of the post, writing "Love you, Nikki! Thanks for always taking such great care of me and my hair!!"

Riawna Capri, another Nine Zero One hairstylist, also chimed in, commenting "She’s the bestest and cutest and sweetest."

Admittedly, it's not a huge change for the actor and singer — who has been rocking a similar length over the past few months — but her ends look fresher and the color adds nice dimension.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Moore might've stopped by the salon just in time, too. On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that salons, gyms and indoor dining in 30 counties would need to close again as coronavirus cases surged in the state.

See Moore's past hairstyles

Beautiful bob

After opening up about her "psychologically abusive" relationship with ex-husband Ryan Adams in February 2019, Moore debuted a shorter do that helped her shed both layers and negativity.

Blond babe

When she finished filming season two of "This is Us" in 2018, Moore ditched her darker locks for some blond highlights.

Glam gal

Moore cleans up pretty well on the red carpet! The actor shared this behind-the-scenes look at her 2020 Critics' Choice Awards updo back in January.

Pretty pixie

In 2002, Moore rocked a dark pixie cut at the Teen Choice Awards. Chris Walter / WireImage

In 2002, the singer took a break from her long strands and sported both a short and grown out pixie cut.

Early 2000s

Flared, bleach blond locks were the look du jour in 2001and Moore looked pretty fabulous rocking them.

Crimped cutie

Fans collectively said "Aww" when the actress shared this adorable throwback of herself as a young girl sporting crimped locks.