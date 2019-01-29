Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 29, 2019, 7:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Looks like Michael B. Jordan is harnessing his inner fashion icon, quite literally.

The "Black Panther" star showed up to Sunday night's SAG Awards in a sleek navy-and-black suit that looked fairly classic in every way except for one unmistakable detail: a pink and purple patterned harness.

After taking one look at the, err, unique accessory, many fans were left to wonder: What in the name of fashion is going on?

Michael B. Jordan flexes his fashion muscles at the 2019 SAG Awards. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

We're pretty sure Jordan wasn't planning on going skydiving after the award show, and we haven't heard anything about him starring in a new "Fifty Shades of Grey" film, so naturally, everyone was a little bit confused about the actor's accessory choice.

Some fans on Twitter thought it was a mistake.

While others quickly came to Jordan's defense.

But Jordan isn't alone in his affinity for male harnesses on the red carpet; he's simply the latest celebrity to try his hand at the polarizing look.

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon seemingly kicked off the trend last March when he wore a bondage-inspired harness to the Oscars.

Olympian Adam Rippon went bold with a sexy harness at last year's Oscars. Dan MacMedan / WireImage

Last summer, Jordan's "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman also tested the waters with a cream-colored harness at the ESPY awards.

Co-stars and fashion friends? Boseman and Jordan are just too much. Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic

More recently, "Beautiful Boy" star Timothée Chalamet sported a bedazzled black harness at the Golden Globes, gaining plenty of attention from fashion devotees.

Timothee Chalamet opted for a sparkly harness. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

As it turns out, you can blame — or thank, if you dig the trend — the designers at Louis Vuitton for making harnesses happen. Last spring, the fashion house sent models clad in harnesses down the runway and ever since then, well, celebrities couldn't resist but try them.

Louis Vuitton models showed off the brand's new menswear Spring/Summer 2019 collection at Paris Fashion Week last June. Victor Boyko / Getty Images

The collection was inspired by Michael Jackson, who arguably really kicked off the harness trend at the Super Bowl in 1993.

Michael Jackson loved the daring accessory. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Depending on who you ask, the trending accessory is referred to as a harness, a bib or any other number of monikers, but one thing's for sure: Fans simply can't stop talking about Jordan's style.

Want to join the cools kids? Your very own Louis Vuitton harness will set you back $2,530, so it won't come cheap. But the reaction you get will surely be priceless!