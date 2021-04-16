Makeup mogul Jeffree Star hospitalized after 'severe' car accident

Makeup mogul and YouTuber Jeffree Star has been hospitalized in Wyoming after what his team says was a "severe car accident."

Star's social media accounts shared an update on what happened, posting a photo of the 35-year-old in a hospital bed with a brace around his neck.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," the statement said, referencing Star's close friend Daniel Lucas. "We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."

Star is in stable condition, a spokesperson for Wyoming Medical Center in Casper told NBC News.

Jeffree Star in 2018 in Bologna, Italy Rosdiana Ciaravolo / Getty Images

Star first rose to prominence in the music industry, billed as "the next Lady Gaga." In 2013 he left music and instead began pursuing a career as a YouTuber and influencer. One year later, he founded his eponymous makeup brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, which has gone on to be a lucrative competitor in the makeup industry. Forbes listed Star as the 10th-highest-paid YouTuber last year, with an estimated earnings from the platform at roughly $15 million.

Star has also been the focus of much controversy in the past. He has used racial slurs on multiple occasions, according to BET. He also apologized when a photo resurfaced showing him posing with a counterclockwise swastika.

"I want to talk about something and a very dumb decision I made when I was very young," he said at the time. "I created a URL called LipstickNazi.com. "Now, back then in the early 2000s, it was a slang term, like on the show Seinfeld someone was a 'soup Nazi' if you were a crazy cook. I used to work at the MAC counter, if you were someone that used to follow customers around in the store you were called a 'door Nazi.'"

He later added, "So the term 'lipstick Nazi' is disgusting and I just want people to know, looking at me, it's wrong and I should never have used it."