Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Madonna may have fun more often as a blonde, but the singer's always been up for trying out new hair colors — and she did so again Friday.

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram to debut a darker new 'do in an adorable selfie with one of her 6-year-old twin daughters.

"But what if..." the "Holiday" singer wrote next to the photo, which finds her rocking a short, dark haircut as her sweet little girl grins over her shoulder.

From her caption, we're guessing Madonna's wearing a wig in the pic — not that dying her locks darker would be so unusual for the pop chameleon.

Madonna in 2016. Does the Material Girl have more fun as a blonde or as a brunette? Ben Stansall / AFP-Getty Images

Madonna's sported dark brown — and even jet black — hair several times in the past, beginning, of course, with her own naturally brown tresses.

In 1978, the future superstar wore her shoulder-length brunette hair crimped — a style she's revisited again and again throughout her career — when she posed for a series of headshots after arriving in New York City.

Michael McDonnell / Getty Images

A year later, the trendsetter chopped off most of her dark hair for an edgy punk look.

Michael McDonnell / Getty Images

Her hair looked nearly au naturel when she starred as man-crazy center fielder "All the Way" Mae Mordabito in the 1992 smash-comedy "A League of Their Own."

Alamy

In 1998, the singer wore her long, dark locks in a center part to the fourth annual VH1 Fashion Awards, where she received the Gianni Versace Tribute Award and also took home the trophy for Most Fashionable Artist.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999, she sported a sexy and sleek shoulder-length bob that looked nearly black.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

She went the sleek and dark route again — this time with blunt Bettie Page-style bangs — when she attended the Met Gala and the museum's "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition in 2013.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Blond, brunette — however the Material Girl wears her hair, she always looks amazing!