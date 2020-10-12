Madonna sports pink hair — see her selfies!

Madonna always keeps her style choices exciting.

The "Material Girl" singer debuted a new pink hair color in a series of selfies on Instagram on Sunday, and no one will be surprised to see that she pulls it off flawlessly. The 62-year-old pop star wore her hair back in two photos but let it down for the third, showing off her shoulder-length cut.

"The 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!! Get out there and take responsibility people!!" she wrote.

Madonna wore pink lipstick to accent her hair color and completed her look with tortoiseshell glasses and a blue sweater with a high white collar.

Last year, Madonna shocked fans with another hair transformation. She shared a photo of herself sporting a darker hue alongside one of her twin daughters, though there was some speculation the singer might've been wearing a wig, based on her caption, "But what if..."

Madonna has been a style chameleon throughout her four-decade career. She has rocked dark-brown — and even jet-black — hair several times in the past. But she's also known for her bleach-blond do in music videos for songs like "Papa Don't Preach" and "Like a Virgin."

The mother of six is just latest celebrity to rock light-pink locks during the coronavirus epidemic. Earlier this month, Gwen Stefani added pink to her blond hair, indulging No Doubt fans in the ultimate '90s throwback. Faith Hill also streaked her hair with pink back in August. Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp tried out faded pink for an ombre effect, which she debuted in May.

And Sarah Michelle Gellar gave pink hair a whirl in April, much to the chagrin of her kids. "Well, because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children. Quarancolor!" she joked on Instagram.