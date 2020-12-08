Madonna just got her 1st tattoo — and it's a tribute to her 6 kids

Madonna has always pushed style boundaries with her edgy looks, from her sheer corsets and fishnets to her famous cone bras, so it may come as a surprise that up until very recently, there’s one accessory the queen of pop never had: a tattoo!

The superstar, 62, revealed Monday she recently got her very first tattoo, and it’s a sweet tribute to her children.

“Inked for The Very First Time,” she captioned an Instagram post with photos of her new body art, along with the hashtag #family.

The simple tattoo spells out the initials of her children. madonna/ Instagram

The subtle tattoo on her left wrist spells out the initials of the first names of her six children: Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 14, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 8.

The queen of pop looked calm and collected as she went under the needle. madonna/ Instagram

The singer shared photos of herself rocking pink hair and an argyle sweater as she went under the needle.

This may be the first time Madonna has honored her kids with a tattoo, but she celebrates her children all the time on social media with sweet photos and videos.

The pop star shared a video montage featuring all six of her kids on Thanksgiving this year, showing how they celebrated the holiday together.

She also posted a family photo with her children for Thanksgiving in 2018, along with a message of gratitude.

“What I am Most THANKFUL for!” she wrote in the caption. “My Children have led me down roads and opened doors I never imagined I’d walk through.♥️ Fame , Fortune and Records Broken could never equal that which I treasure and value most.”

Madonna has also opened up in the past about how her children have changed her.

"(Having children has) reminded me how precious time is, and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way," she told TODAY’s Harry Smith last year. "Really, you have to be ready for anything. They teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself, cause they're always there to throw a wrench into the works. ... Self-obsession is not allowed with children."