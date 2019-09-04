It's a "Mad Men" reunion! Well, sort of.

Four years after the hit series ended its run on AMC, former co-stars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka have teamed up again for one very stylish project.

The actresses joined forces to star in Rodarte's Spring/Summer 2020 lookbook, and the photos are simply dreamy.

Much like their characters Betty and Sally Draper, Jones and Shipka exude an exquisite sense of style in the portraits. They look glorious in silk strapless floral gowns that look like they're right out of the '60s, and they accessorized with — what else? — pearl tulle gloves.

Shipka posted a close-up shot from the photo shoot on her Instagram page, and also added in a throwback photo of the two back in the early "Mad Men" days.

The "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star also shared this sweet pic of herself posing with a bouquet of flowers. Those pearls in her hair also caught our eye!

Jones gave fans a peek at this mod polka-dot ensemble she also modeled for the lookbook.

Rodarte also tapped several other stars for the campaign, including Kirsten Dunst, who looked ethereal in this mint green and pink tulle ballgown.

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart gave us major princess vibes in a white ballgown that she modeled with the help of an adorable pup.

Gabrielle Union was totally elegant in this lime and light-blue silk taffeta gown.

And "Girl Meets World" star Rowan Blanchard wore an aqua hand-beaded and tulle dress.

The sisters of musical group Haim also joined in on the fashion fun, sporting these bold metallic looks.

Ahh, so dreamy, right?