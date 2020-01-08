Macy's is closing 28 stores in 18 states throughout the US in coming weeks

Macy's is closing 28 stores in the coming weeks, along with one Bloomingdale's location, a spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Style.

The effected stores are at malls in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.

A spokesperson said the store closures are just part of a regular review process for the retailer. The company announced it would close 100 stores in 2016 and has since been closing locations when their leases expire.

"We will provide an update on our growth strategy and three-year plan, including details on our stores segmentation strategy, at Investor Day on Feb. 5," a Macy's spokesperson told TODAY.

While Macy's isn't filing for bankruptcy, the closures come after 2019 proved to be another difficult year for some well-known brands that have tried to avoid it. Last month, Pier 1 Imports announced liquidation sales as it prepared to close 70 stores.

Dozens of large retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection in the last three years, including Sears, Gymboree, Claire's, Nine West and Payless Shoe Source. Forever 21, another mainstay of shopping malls, filed in September 2019 and announced a plan to close hundreds of stores