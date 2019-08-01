The summer bob trend is going strong! And Lucy Liu is the latest to make the cut.

The actress is known for her sleek, straight and nearly always long black locks, but she threw us for a loop this week when she debuted a freshly cropped bob.

Makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe was the first to unveil the "Elementary" star's new 'do, posting a photo of Liu in a colorful sundress on Instagram. She also credited hairstylist Jenda Alcorn for the star's fresh new look, though it's a little hard to tell just how short it is.

Luckily, fashion stylist Lee Harris shared another photo that really shows off the chic length.

We haven't seen the 50-year-old ditch her long locks in quite some time, so it's exciting to see her switch things up a bit.

And she's certainly in good company, too. Over the last few months, everyone from January Jones and Kerry Washington to Brie Larson and Emily Ratajkowski have sported the sassy look.

Now the only question that remains is: Who's next?

See Lucy Liu's hairstyles through the years:

A star is born

Just a few months ago, the actress was rocking mid-length dark strands when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Blond moment

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Though she's pretty loyal to her darker roots, Liu shocked us all when she debuted blond strands last year.

Hot highlights

Liu often sneaks multidimensional highlights into her signature dark hair.

Wonderful waves

In 2014, the actress sported long, romantic waves to the Emmys.

Curly gal

Liu is known for her stick-straight strands, but sometimes she surprises us with larger-than-life curls.

Beautiful bob

Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It's not the first time the "Elementary" star has rocked a bob! She flirted with a wavy version of the cropped look back in 2006.

"Charlie's Angels"

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

We'll never forget her perfectly touchable straight strands during her "Charlie's Angels" days.

The early days

SGranitz / WireImage

Back in her "Ally McBeal" days, Liu attended the 1999 Emmys sporting a sleek updo and sideswept bangs.