Discovering new and exciting fashion designers isn't reserved for the runways of New York City, Paris and Milan. It's also for your living room via a few fabulous offerings on TV.

TODAY Style rounded up three of the most popular fashion series that trendsetters are binge-watching. From the rebooted classic to the soon-to-air newbie, here are three reality TV series for those who love fashion.

1. "Making the Cut"

Fashion's favorite duo is back in a new Amazon Prime series called "Making the Cut." Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn coach 12 designer hopefuls from across the globe as they compete to be the next fashion icon. The winner will take home a grand prize of $1 million to invest back into their brand, which is likely the most green a fashion competition show has given away yet. They'll also win the opportunity to sell their own exclusive fashion line on Amazon, giving them the exposure needed to become a household name.

Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Carine Roitfeld (the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris), luxury designer Joseph Altuzarra and blogger Chiara Ferragni appear to be judges on the show, based on the newly released trailer. (We expect that Campbell is going to be ferocious with her critiques.)

Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Chiara Ferragni, Joseph Altuzarra and Heidi Klum seem to be discussing the latest look. Amazon Studios

What sets this new series apart from the rest is that the winning look from each episode will be made available for purchase in a "Making the Cut" store on Amazon.

"Making the Cut" premieres March 27 on Amazon, with new episodes released weekly until the finale on April 24.

2. "Project Runway"

After airing on Lifetime for many seasons, the original fashion design competition is back on Bravo for its second year. The winner takes home a $250,000 grand prize, a feature in Elle magazine and a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Karlie Kloss hosts while "Project Runway" alumnus Christian Siriano has stepped into the shoes Gunn left behind as mentor (and he's doing a great job at it). Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia still sits on the judges panel and is joined by fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

"Project Runway" may be the OG, but there are always new and fresh reasons to keep watching.

The current season includes Nancy Volpe-Beringer, who at age 64 is the oldest contestant to compete in "Project Runway" history. And one of the models, DD Smith, is the first non-binary person to strut their stuff down the runway.

Season 18 of "Project Runway" is airing now on Bravo.

3. "Next in Fashion"

Netflix is flexing its fashion muscle with this new series, featuring 18 designers vying for $250,000 and a collection sold on Net-a-Porter, a luxury fashion online retailer.

Hosted by "Queer Eye" style guru Tan France and fashion it girl Alexa Chung, the show pairs designers into teams that compete in rounds based on global design trends. What sets this series apart from the others is that the competing designers are already fairly established in their own right; many have already created successful brands well before walking through the workroom doors.

The challenges here also seem the most realistic. While "Project Runway" sometimes puts contestants in situations that would only exist in a reality competition show (like the infamous "unconventional materials" challenges), "Next In Fashion" presents its designers with more grounded projects.

The chemistry between France and Chung is pretty fun, too, making the show another bingeworthy series to add you to your watch list.

"Next in Fashion" has been available on Netflix since Jan. 29.