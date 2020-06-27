Lourdes Leon channels her mom, Madonna, in new beach photo shoot

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree for Lourdes Leon and Madonna!

Leon channeled her pop icon mom in a new photo shoot for fashion brand Miaou, which was founded in 2016 by designer Alexia Elkaim.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Miaou on the company's Instagram page, Leon is lounging in the sand on a beach in a matching two-piece floral outfit. The scene is reminding fans of Madonna’s music video for her 1989 song “Cherish,” which takes place entirely on a beach.

Fans of the pop superstar were quick to note the resemblance between the 23-year-old, whose nickname is Lola, and her mom, with one writing, “She looks just like a dark haired Madonna.”

“Just like her momma,” another fan commented on the brand's post.

Aside from her spot in Miaou’s summer fashion campaign, Lourdes has modeled for brands like Stella McCartney, Gypsy Sport and Desigual and walks the catwalk at various fashion shows.

Leon and Madonna isn't the only mother-daughter duo that bears a striking resemblance to each other in Hollywood.

Kaia Gerber, who is following in her mother Cindy Crawford's footsteps on the road to becoming a supermodel, looks like her twin. Fans have also pointed out for years that Reese Witherspoon's daughter, 20-year-old Ava Elizabeth Phillippe has been a total lookalike of the "Big Little Lies" actress since she was a teenager. Plus, Zoe Kravitz, who seems to have inherited her mom's cool, bohemian sense of style, has also been twinning with her mom, Lisa Bonet, since she was a child.

Leon is one of six children in her family. The model has five younger siblings including Rocco, 19, David, 14, Mercy, 14, and twins Estere and Stella, 7.

Despite their age difference, there is one thing all of Madonna's kids have in common: they don't care that their mom is a legendary pop singer.

"They don’t have a clue,” Madonna told People in 2017. "And that’s a good thing. I’m just their mother."