Louis Vuitton just unveiled 3D skyline coats, and they're wild

You probably aren’t traveling a lot these days, so why not bring your favorite city to you — or more specifically, to your jacket?

You probably can't stroll through Paris right now, but you can wear the city on your jacket! Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Louis Vuitton recently revealed its Fall 2021 menswear collection, and two particularly buzzworthy pieces include puffy bomber jackets featuring elaborate, 3D cityscapes: one of Paris and another with notable buildings from cities including New York and Chicago.

Designed by Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, the architectural jackets made their debut in a recent runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which was filmed without an audience due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Paris jacket made its debut at Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for ABA

The Paris jacket features some of the City of Light's most notable landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Notre Dame cathedral and the famous pyramid from the Louvre.

Louis Vuitton's latest coats turn you into a living, walking cityscape. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for ABA

The jackets are part of a collection that explores “man-made myths,” according to an Instagram post from Louis Vuitton. “With his new #LouisVuitton collection, @VirgilAbloh employs fashion as a tool to change predetermined perceptions of dress codes.”

Sure, these jackets may be more of an artistic statement than actual, practical winter attire, but they honestly seem more wearable than some other wacky designer items that have hit the runway in recent years (Balenciaga dress without arm holes, we’re looking at you). And actually, maybe all those skyscrapers could provide a useful, built-in social distancing buffer?

With so many of us living in sweat pants and leggings these days, venturing outdoors in something so quirky and eye-catching sounds like a refreshing change.